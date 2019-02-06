'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago; Police find more video

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was attacked by two men in Chicago's Streeterville, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has returned to work in Chicago after he said he was attacked last week in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

Chicago police said Wednesday they have found additional video, but the new video does not show the alleged attack.
Police are looking at stores in the area to see if rope was purchased and by whom. Police said the rope found around Smollett's neck was similar to that used for a clothes line.

Smollett told police he was walking alone in the 300-block of East North Water Street around 2 a.m. Jan. 29, on his way back from a nearby Subway restaurant, when he was beaten by two masked men, who poured a chemical on him. The chemical substance is believed to be bleach, but it is being confirmed by independent testing.

"Empire" actor/singer Jussie Smollett performed Saturday at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.



The men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at Smollett. He said the men also put a noose around his neck. In a later interview, he said they yelled "MAGA country" as they beat him, before running away.

Brandon Z. Moore, Smollett's music manager, said he was on the phone with the actor when he heard some of the attack, and heard the words "MAGA country."

Police released a photo of two people, identified as potential persons of interest, in the case. Police said they would like to speak to the individuals.

Jussie Smollett, an actor on the TV show "Empire," told police that two people yelling racial and homophobic slurs attacked him in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.



Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
