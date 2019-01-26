Employee stabbed at Burger King in Hazel Crest, 2 in custody

Two people are in custody after an employee was stabbed inside a Burger King Saturday afternoon in south suburban Hazel Crest.About 2:45 p.m., an argument broke out between an employee and two customers inside the restaurant at 3200 W. 183rd St., resulting in the employee being stabbed, according to Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis.Assistant Manager Shaun Hester said several customers jumped over the counter to attack employees during the incident. One of the employees was stabbed in the neck with a pocket knife and was "bleeding pretty bad," Hester said.The employee was taken by paramedics to a hospital with an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening, Davis said. Two people involved in the incident were taken into custody as authorities continue to investigate what happened.Additional information was not released Saturday night by police.