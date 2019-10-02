Employee who stopped out-of-control catering cart at O'Hare to be honored

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A quick-thinking employee will be honored for stopping an out-of-control American Airlines catering cart on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.

Jorge Manalang prevented injuries to his coworkers and damage to the plane when he rammed the spinning cart with a push-back tug, knocking it on its side.

Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.



Manalang said he was "just doing his job."

RELATED: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport

The cart began spinning out of control when a case of water slipped onto the gas pedal. A passenger waiting for a flight caught the entire ordeal on cell phone video.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.

Manalang's quick thinking even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted "Great job, just in time!"
