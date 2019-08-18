'Endangered' Man, 83, missing from Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- An 83-year-old man that police describe as "endangered" was reported missing from west suburban Bellwood, police said.Atan Ramchandani was last seen around noon on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of 50th Avenue, according to an alert from Bellwood police.He has a condition which places him in danger, police said.He is described as 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.It is not known what he was last seen wearing, police said.Anyone with information should call Bellwood police at 708-547-3500.