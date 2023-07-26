2 men shot, 1 fatally, during Englewood armed robbery, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday morning in an armed robbery in Englewood on the South Side.

They were in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street when two people with guns approached them and demanded their belongings about 10:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Both men complied and were then shot, police said. The robbers fled the scene.

The older victim, 57, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim, 51, was struck in the right leg. He later drove himself to the same hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.