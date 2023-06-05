Chicago crime: Englewood church burglarized 4 times since March, police say

Burglars have repeatedly targeted an Englewood, Chicago church at West 69th Street and South Stewart Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said burglars are repeatedly hitting the same church on the city's South Side.

The suspects broke in at least four times since March, police said. They get in by breaking through a side door or window of the church at West 69th Street and South Stewart Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | At least 4 North Side restaurants burglarized in roughly 30-minute span: CPD

Various items have been taken, but no one has been at the church at the time of the break-ins, which have usually happened over weekends. Police urged people in the area to be cautious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8382.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood