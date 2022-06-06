2 hospitalized after fighting, falling onto tracks at Englewood CTA station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized after they began fighting at an Englewood CTA station and fell onto the train tracks, officials said.About 3:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was standing on a train platform in the first block of West 63rd Street when another male spat on him, Chicago police said.The pair began fighting and the male punched the 32-year-old in the face, police said. Both males then fell onto the train tracks.The 32-year-old suffered a burn to his left leg, and injuries to the mouth, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.The male also suffered burns to his body and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.