Fatal crash: Driver killed after crashing into tree in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 28, was driving an SUV in the 900 block of West Marquette Road about 4:15 a.m. when he struck a tree, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

