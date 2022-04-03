Fatal crash: Driver killed after crashing into tree in Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Englewood on the South Side.
The man, 28, was driving an SUV in the 900 block of West Marquette Road about 4:15 a.m. when he struck a tree, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Major Accidents unit is investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
