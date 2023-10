James Bell, who lost his eyesight in a shooting, teaches more than just youth football to the Ogden Park Vikings in Englewood.

Youth football coach who lost eyesight in shooting inspires kids at Englewood's Ogden Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coach at Ogden Park in Englewood teaches a lot more than just the game of football.

Three years ago, James Bell was shot in the temple and left for dead.

Miraculously, Bell didn't lose his life, but he did lose his eyesight.

That doesn't him from creating a better vision for youth in Chicago.

Bell spoke with ABC7 about his experience coaching football for the Ogden Park Vikings after losing his sight in that tragic shooting.