Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed during gathering at Englewood home, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot inside a West Englewood home Friday night.

The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)