WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed during gathering at Englewood home, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, January 7, 2023 11:34AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot inside a West Englewood home Friday night.

The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW