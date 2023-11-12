Chicago shooting: CCL holder in custody after woman shot, critically injured during Englewood fight

CHICAGO -- A woman was critically wounded in a shooting after a fight Saturday afternoon inside an Englewood apartment on the South Side.

At about 2:25 p.m., the woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm by a 26-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The younger woman had a valid firearm owner's identification card and concealed carry license.

She was taken into custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)