Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., police said. A 13-year-old boy was near the street when someone shot him in the leg.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man charged after 16-year-old boy shot inside Humboldt Park home, police say

Police said the victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood