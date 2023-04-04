Chicago shooting: Woman found shot to death inside Englewood home, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman, 35, was found inside a home in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue about 9:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

She was found with a gunshot wound to the chin and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)