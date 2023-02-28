Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot in head during fight inside Englewood home, police say

CHICAGO -- One person is in custody after a woman was shot to death Tuesday morning inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman, 30, was in a fight with a person inside the home in the 2000 block of West 69th Street about 6:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The person shot the woman in the head and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

One person was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

The incident was domestic-related, according to police sources.

