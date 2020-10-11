chicago police department

Englewood crash leaves 5 Chicago police officers injured

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five police officers were taken to hospitals after a police vehicle rear-ended another Saturday in Englewood.

The two unmarked CPD units collided about 2:45 p.m. as they headed west in the 700-block of West 72nd Street, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago police chase: Family of mother of 6 killed during police pursuit across city demands answers

The officers were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

It was not immediately clear how or why the crash occurred.

Two unrelated crashes involving Chicago police squad cars took the lives of bystanders earlier this summer.

RELATED: Family of man killed when unmarked Chicago police car hit motorized bike files suit

Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, or Lupe Franco, a 37-year-old mother of six, was struck in early June by a Chicago police squad car speeding through the North Side during a long pursuit throughout the city.

Mario Winters was riding a scooter in July, when an unmarked Chicago police SUV hit him near 118th and Halsted streets, killing the father of five children.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodcar crashchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
37 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
31 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Car crashes into ambulance in Riverdale; paramedics hurt: Chicago police
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2020 leaves Grant Park empty but offers runners options
Good Samaritan helps after car jumps curb, hitting 3, including child
37 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Loyola grad goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam
4 shot, 1 killed in West Garfield Park shooting; victims crash into ambulance
Justice taqueria uses authentic herbs, spices with modern taco topping flair
Show More
$25K reward offered in South Chicago shooting of 10-year-old girl
Witness describes calling 911 after deadly St. Charles hit-and-run
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
2 charged in alleged Michigan plots served in US Marines
Lori Lightfoot among 14 Black mayors featured in Biden ad
More TOP STORIES News