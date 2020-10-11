CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five police officers were taken to hospitals after a police vehicle rear-ended another Saturday in Englewood.
The two unmarked CPD units collided about 2:45 p.m. as they headed west in the 700-block of West 72nd Street, Chicago police said.
RELATED: Chicago police chase: Family of mother of 6 killed during police pursuit across city demands answers
The officers were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
It was not immediately clear how or why the crash occurred.
Two unrelated crashes involving Chicago police squad cars took the lives of bystanders earlier this summer.
RELATED: Family of man killed when unmarked Chicago police car hit motorized bike files suit
Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, or Lupe Franco, a 37-year-old mother of six, was struck in early June by a Chicago police squad car speeding through the North Side during a long pursuit throughout the city.
Mario Winters was riding a scooter in July, when an unmarked Chicago police SUV hit him near 118th and Halsted streets, killing the father of five children.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Englewood crash leaves 5 Chicago police officers injured
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News