Englewood crash leaves 5 Chicago police officers injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five police officers were taken to hospitals after a police vehicle rear-ended another Saturday in Englewood.The two unmarked CPD units collided about 2:45 p.m. as they headed west in the 700-block of West 72nd Street, Chicago police said.The officers were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.It was not immediately clear how or why the crash occurred.Two unrelated crashes involving Chicago police squad cars took the lives of bystanders earlier this summer.Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, or Lupe Franco, a 37-year-old mother of six, was struck in early June by a Chicago police squad car speeding through the North Side during a long pursuit throughout the city.Mario Winters was riding a scooter in July, when an unmarked Chicago police SUV hit him near 118th and Halsted streets, killing the father of five children.