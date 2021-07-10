Englewood crash injures 9 children after SUV crashes into car, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several children are in the hospital after a crash in Englewood on the South Side Friday night.Nine children were rushed to the hospital after they were injured when the SUV they were riding in crashed into a car.It happened n the 7200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to fire officials, who added that there were no child seats in the SUV.The children were taken to Comer Children's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Both drivers were cited, according to officials.