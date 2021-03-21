child killed

Driver cited in Englewood crash, killing boy, 5, after car jumps curb

Death ruled accident following autopsy
CHICAGO -- A 5-year-old boy was killed Friday night while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood on the South Side when an SUV went off the roadway.

The boy was walking with his mother and another sibling about 11:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West Marquette Road when the 44-year-old driver of the SUV crashed into an electrical box and struck the boy, Chicago police said.

Police couldn't provide additional information about what led to the crash, which was under investigation by the Major Accident Unit.

The driver was issued citations for failure to reduce speed, driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle, police said. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

The boy, identified as Kawantis Robinson, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy Saturday.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where both were listed in good condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
