Englewood fire: 2 children among 4 hurt in blaze near 68th, Perry; 3 pets dead

CHICAGO -- Four people, including two children, were hospitalized after a fire broke out in Englewood Wednesday on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 8:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Two children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, officials said. Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition.

Animal Care and Control was called for three pets who died in the fire, officials said.

The blaze was extinguished by 9:30 p.m., officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
