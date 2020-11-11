Englewood apartment building fire leaves woman critically hurt, family displaced, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A woman was critically injured in a fire Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.The fire was reported about 12:55 a.m. at an apartment building in the 500-block of West 72nd Street, Chicago police said.A 32-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for smoke inhalation, and was listed in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported, but a family of five was displaced from their home as a result of the blaze.The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.