Englewood apartment building fire leaves woman critically hurt, family displaced, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A woman was critically injured in a fire Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The fire was reported about 12:55 a.m. at an apartment building in the 500-block of West 72nd Street, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for smoke inhalation, and was listed in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported, but a family of five was displaced from their home as a result of the blaze.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
