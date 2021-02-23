Englewood hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead; COPA investigating

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a woman died in a hit-and-run crash that also injured three adults Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

Police arrested two suspects, one of whom was armed, in connection to the incident that unfolded shortly before noon in the 7400-block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

Two male suspects traveling southbound in an SUV on Racine drove through a red light and struck a Jeep in the intersection with 74th Street, police said.

The SUV lost control and hit the 43-year-old woman, police said. She died later at a hospital.

The woman has been ifentified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Lakisha Thomas.Police intitially said the victim was 18-years-old.

LAKISHA THOMAS

COPA is investigating the incident as a possible traffic pursuit that started in the 7200-block of South Racine, police said.

Three adults in the Jeep had minor injuries and went to St. Bernard Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

The two male suspects in the SUV were arrested after running from the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
