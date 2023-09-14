2023 Englewood Music Fest kicks off this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Setup is underway for the inaugural Englewood Music Fest at West 63rd and South Halsted streets, which is set to get underway at noon Saturday.

"I said 9 years ago I'm going to create this environment, the space of love, of pride, of unity right here in the Englewood community," said Alderman Stephanie Coleman who represents Chicago's 16th Ward.

She leading the charge for the annual festival. The free festival will feature a variety of vendors and musical acts. There will also be health and wellness screenings, school supplies, youth activities and a senior pavilion. For more information, click here.