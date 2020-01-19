chicago shooting

2nd man charged in connection to Englewood memorial shooting that left 13 wounded held without bail: records

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another man arrested in connection with a mass shooting last month in Englewood was ordered held without bail Saturday, authorities said.

Officials said they believe Keilon Jones, 25, was one of the shooters at a party that left 13 people wounded. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Jones was arrested just after noon Thursday in the 13900-block of South Indiana Avenue in Riverdale, police said

He was ordered held without bail during a hearing Saturday afternoon, according to Cook County records.

Chicago police said officers were responding to the 5700-block of South May Street after Shotspotter Technology alerted them of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 22.

The shooting occurred at a gathering to celebrate the birthday of a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed in April while attempting a carjacking in the South Loop, police said. He was shot by a 41-year-old concealed-carry license holder, who police say was the victim.

Before the gunfire erupted overnight inside the home, police said there was some sort of dispute.

Police said shots were initially fired inside a residence, and then people started to flee outside into the street.
Seven people were transported with gunshot wounds from the scene and six others transported themselves, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller.

The victims' ages are between 16 and 48.

Marciano White, 37, was arrested in December after police said they saw him at the scene with a gun. He is facing a charge of unlawful use of weapon by a felon, but police couldn't confirm whether White fired any shots during the incident.

Jones is next due in court Thursday.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
