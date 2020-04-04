Englewood shooting leaves boys, both 16, critically injured

CHICAGO -- Two 16-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were in an alley about 3:21 p.m. near the 7200-block of South Carpenter Street when a light-colored car pulled up, Chicago police said. Someone stepped out and fired shots before driving off.

One teen was struck in the back and thigh, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire -Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
