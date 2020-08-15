Protestors say that Latrell Allen bond is unjust, call for police budget to be slashed by 70%

Organizers from Good Kids Mad City (GKMC), Black Lives Matter Chicago, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, The Let Us Breathe Collective, BYP100, Care Not Cops and the Black Abolitionist Network held a press conference and rally at 6 p.m.
Organizers said it is unjust for Latrell Allen to be held on a $1 million bond without CPD body cam footage of the shooting.
Allen was shot by police on Sunday.
Allen is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a concealed weapon.
"If people want to care about materialistic things, over actual lives, then they obviously do not care about what they think they need to be caring about," said Alycia Kamil.
Police watched to group from the side of the demonstrations Friday, but demonstrators said they do not feel protected by the presence.
Frustrated Englewood residents spoke out Monday about how police handled the incident as tension ran high.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer-involved shooting.