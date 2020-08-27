2 teen girls stabbed, 1 fatally, in Englewood

CHICAGO -- Two teenage girls were stabbed, one fatally, during an argument that started on social media Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

Three females got into an argument with a group of five other people on the sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Parnell Avenue when a female attacked the teens with a knife, Chicago police said.

A 14-year-old was stabbed in the chest and abdomen, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Another girl, 15, was stabbed under the eye and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A law enforcement source said the two groups had been arguing over social media before the attack.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

