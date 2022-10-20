Famed dance company Ensemble Español dazzles with flamenco performances

Ensemble Español has been dazzling audiences on some of the biggest stages in Chicago and around the world, including Poland, China and Mexico.

CHICAGO -- Ensemble Español has been dazzling audiences on some of the biggest stages in Chicago and around the world, including Poland, China and Mexico.

In residence at Northeastern Illinois University for the past 47 years, Ensemble Español Dance Theater is Chicago's longest running Spanish dance company, with 28 members strong.

Through captivating performances, they promote Spanish dance like flamenco along with the history and culture associated with dance.

Luis Beltran Ureña and Abigail Mosquera, as well as other members of the Ensemble Español, give beautiful performances and showcase what Ensemble Español has to offer.

Luis explains the romantic folklore story attached to the castanets and shows off the boots that pound out the beat.

Ensemble Español also teaches this art form and its history to Chicago students of all ages. We watch as Chicago Public Schools students learn dance moves from Luis in a special flamenco class.