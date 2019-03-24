Enterprise employee allegedly put LSD in co-workers' drinks

ARNOLD, Mo. -- A 19-year-old Enterprise rent-a-car employee allegedly put LSD in three of his coworkers' drinks, Missouri officials said.He told authorities that he did it because they had "negative energy."The man was arrested this week, but no charges are expected until lab tests are done on the drinks.Police were called to the car rental location on Jeffco Boulevard after workers started feeling funny. The 19-year-old admitted to putting LSD in two water bottles and another co-worker's coffee cup.The man wanted to mellow out the workplace, but instead the two workers suddenly feeling dizzy and shaky."You're going to have an increased heart rate, temperature, higher blood pressure. It's been described as causing the shakes or tremors before," said Sgt. Tony Dennis, the task for commander for the Jefferson County Municipal Enforcement group.He said LSD has faded in popularity but is still around."You can also just use that liquid form to ingest it orally with drops under the tongue or you can put some drops in somebody's drink," Dennis said.Two employees were taken to the hospital to be checked out and were OK when the LSD wore off.When lab tests come back, the man accused of dosing the drinks could face charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.