'Phantom of the Opera,' longest-running Broadway show, returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Phantom of the Opera" is celebrating 31 years on Broadway, and part of that celebration includes visiting the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.Cameron Mackintosh's new production will run at 151 W. Randolph St. from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5. With newly-reinvented staging and scenic design, this version of Phantom is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making it one of the largest productions on tour in North America.Based on the classic novel "Le Fantome de L'Opera" by Gaston Leroux, "The Phantom of the Opera" tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls in love with a young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her talents and employing all of the devious methods at his command.Rob Lindley and Susan Moniz, who play Monsieur Andre and Madame Giry respectively, spoke with ABC7 about the show Thursday.Visitfor tickets.