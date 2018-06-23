<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3616249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pride Week: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always

Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.