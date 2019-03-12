Andersonville 12-year-old wows Bulls crowd with Sinatra performance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 12-year-old Carlos Lucero wowed Bulls fans last Wednesday with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" during the half-time "Kids Talent Search" contest."A spotlight was on me and I could like barely see everyone but I could hear them... I really did not know what to expect," Lucero remembered Tuesday.Perhaps the crowd didn't know what to expect either as deep melodies echoed with swagger. The Andersonville resident's voice filled the United Center as he channeled his inner "Ol' Blue Eyes," taking home best performer honors.The dazzling show makes more sense upon learning that Lucero had sang the National Anthem at the UC just days earlier with his family, the Cielito Lindo group. Along with his parents and six siblings, Carlos Lucero has performed before hundreds of people at venues including Pritzker Pavilion. But now, this old soul has a solo act and his mom was beaming to see her son on the big screen."I was swelling with pride," said Susy Lucero, adding of her son Carlos, "I think he kind of is like a little battery storing up that energy and then 'boom.'"That sonic boom put the crowd in Lucero's camp, cheering for him loudest and thus crowning him the night's champion. This was the third Kids Talent Search event, with the three games' winners facing off in the final round on April 6.Asked about his odds of winning, Carlos Lucero said he's just glad to have met other kids sharing a passion for music."Even if I don't win, it's like all about the experience in the end," he added.