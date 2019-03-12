singing

Andersonville 12-year-old wows Bulls crowd with Sinatra performance

EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old Carlos Lucero wowed Bulls fans last Wednesday with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- 12-year-old Carlos Lucero wowed Bulls fans last Wednesday with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" during the half-time "Kids Talent Search" contest.

"A spotlight was on me and I could like barely see everyone but I could hear them... I really did not know what to expect," Lucero remembered Tuesday.

Perhaps the crowd didn't know what to expect either as deep melodies echoed with swagger. The Andersonville resident's voice filled the United Center as he channeled his inner "Ol' Blue Eyes," taking home best performer honors.

The dazzling show makes more sense upon learning that Lucero had sang the National Anthem at the UC just days earlier with his family, the Cielito Lindo group. Along with his parents and six siblings, Carlos Lucero has performed before hundreds of people at venues including Pritzker Pavilion. But now, this old soul has a solo act and his mom was beaming to see her son on the big screen.

"I was swelling with pride," said Susy Lucero, adding of her son Carlos, "I think he kind of is like a little battery storing up that energy and then 'boom.'"

That sonic boom put the crowd in Lucero's camp, cheering for him loudest and thus crowning him the night's champion. This was the third Kids Talent Search event, with the three games' winners facing off in the final round on April 6.

Asked about his odds of winning, Carlos Lucero said he's just glad to have met other kids sharing a passion for music.

"Even if I don't win, it's like all about the experience in the end," he added.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonear west sideandersonvillecontestschicago bullsunited centersinging
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SINGING
Subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
SWEET SERENADE: Cops with singing chops perform at diner
Chicago Children's Choir celebrates Black History Month
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
1 shot at McDonald's on South Side, officials say
WATCH LIVE: Hundreds attend visitation for deputy killed in Rockford shooting
Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
Britney Spears Broadway musical will open in Chicago
Roof collapses in Jefferson Park
Chicago Teachers Union: State assessment test unfair to non-English speaking children
Show More
312 Day: Celebrating the original Chicago area code
10 robberies reported in Streeterville since March 1
CPD officers honored after deadly Mercy Hospital shooting
Extreme cold during Polar Vortex breaks statewide record
Pritzker unveils online graduated income-tax calculator
More TOP STORIES News