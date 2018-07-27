Personalize your weather by entering a location.
WINDY CITY LIVE
2 Minute Warning: Bob Saget
Ryan puts Bob Saget through the 2 Minute Warning. (WLS)
wcl
Friday, July 27, 2018 02:00PM
Ryan puts funnyman Bob Saget through this week's 2 Minute Warning.
