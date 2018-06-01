WINDY CITY LIVE

2 Minute Warning: 'Super Troopers 2' cast

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan puts the cast of "Super Troopers 2" through the 2 Minute Warning. (WLS)

Ryan puts the cast of "Super Troopers 2" through this week's 2 Minute Warning!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment2 minute warningWindy City LIVEactor
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News