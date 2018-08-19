CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW

2018 Chicago Air & Water Show returns to lakefront Sunday

The Chicago Air & Water Show will once again take flight over the lakefront Sunday.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You have another chance Sunday to witnesses one of the largest Air and Water shows in the country.

Thousands of people crowded along the lakefront to get a peek at the incredible performers Saturday.

Headliners include the Air Force Thunderbirds, The Army Golden Nights, and The Navy Leap Frogs.

Rhymefest opened the show by jumping with the Golden Knights.

When he got back on solid ground he told us "everyone needs to learn how to fly."

"Earlier, I didn't think I was going to jump out right until I realized I'm Rhymefest from the South Side, until I realized this is a tough act to follow....it's the Air and Water Show straight from Chicago," he said.
Saturday, the rough seas and winds out of the north were causing some anchored boats to drift.

So Sunday, the Coast Guard is reminding boaters who will be out for Sunday's show that they need to be aware of that safety zone and to be aware that the Chicago Police Department will be enforcing the safety zone.

For those who can't make it out to the lakefront, the show will be streaming live on ABC7Chicago.com.
