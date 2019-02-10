2019 Grammys: What to expect from Sunday night's show

The Grammys will feature many more female artists when they air Sunday night than in previous years.
From Cardi B to Brandi Carlile, women are front and center in the big Grammy categories, CNN reports.
"There's a momentum behind them based on what happened last year," said Jem Aswad, senior music editor for Variety. "The lack of female representation in the winners, the lack of female representation in the industry."
While the main categories were expanded in 2019 from five nominees to eight, the artists up for the most awards are all men.
Kendrick Lamar is up for the most awards with eight nominations, followed closely by Drake with seven nominations.
They are competing for Album of the Year alongside H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone.
"Hip hop, R & B and pop are so big that it seems likely that those categories are going to carry every major award," Aswad said.
Post Malone's "Rockstar" is also up for two Grammys, including Record of the Year. While the artist is expected to perform, he'll have to do so without 21 Savage, who is featured on the hit song.
British-born Savage was taken into ICE custody last week on suspicion of being in the United States illegally.
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," and Childish Gambino's "This is America" are all also nominated for Record of the Year.
"I feel like if there's one song that captured the zeitgeist for 2018 in both the best and the worst ways, it's 'This Is America.' You've got that incredible video with so much meaning," Aswad said.
This year's host, Alicia Keys, has 15 Grammys of her own.
"She's exactly the right person. On the one hand, you've very much got the establishment," Aswad said. "But on the other, she's got hip hop in her blood."
The 61st Grammy Awards airs Sunday evening.
