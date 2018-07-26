29Rooms opens in West Loop

The 29Rooms pop-up exhibit aims to "celebrate the transformative power of creativity" in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood this weekend. With (you guessed it) 29 rooms to explore, "you can sit on, you can jump in, you can wear, so it's totally immersive art," explained Piera Gelardi, co-founder of Refinery29, which produced the touring exhibit.There's a silent disco where the room glitters and you can only hear music through headphones. There's a shredding room where you write words and the tear them to bits (Jake Gyllenhaal helped inspire that one). Then there are giant murals impeccably lit for that perfect Instagram post.But, as Gelardi pointed out, 29Rooms isn't meant to be purely a social media playground."You'll see us touch on gender identity, reproductive rights, a whole range of topics that are important to our audience now," she said.Planned Parenthood and the Women's March have prominent placement in the venue at 1522 West Hubbard Street. Inside the Women's March room, visitors can write notes to their senators."I just hope that we can spread more awareness about things like this like the women's march," remarked Marielle Dalalo after writing a note to Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.There's also "The Plan B Hotline," with telephone booths where visitors listen for information.Other spaces include paper lantern-painting, a light-up rainbow, and a mirror-clad model of the Chicago skyline.