ART

29Rooms opens in West Town

EMBED </>More Videos

The 29Rooms pop-up exhibit aims to "celebrate the transformative power of creativity" in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood this weekend. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 29Rooms pop-up exhibit aims to "celebrate the transformative power of creativity" in Chicago's West Town neighborhood this weekend. With (you guessed it) 29 rooms to explore, "you can sit on, you can jump in, you can wear, so it's totally immersive art," explained Piera Gelardi, co-founder of Refinery29, which produced the touring exhibit.

There's a silent disco where the room glitters and you can only hear music through headphones. There's a shredding room where you write words and the tear them to bits (Jake Gyllenhaal helped inspire that one). Then there are giant murals impeccably lit for that perfect Instagram post.

But, as Gelardi pointed out, 29Rooms isn't meant to be purely a social media playground.

"You'll see us touch on gender identity, reproductive rights, a whole range of topics that are important to our audience now," she said.

Planned Parenthood and the Women's March have prominent placement in the venue at 1522 West Hubbard Street. Inside the Women's March room, visitors can write notes to their senators.

"I just hope that we can spread more awareness about things like this like the women's march," remarked Marielle Dalalo after writing a note to Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

There's also "The Plan B Hotline," with telephone booths where visitors listen for information.

Other spaces include paper lantern-painting, a light-up rainbow, and a mirror-clad model of the Chicago skyline.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentartChicagoWest Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART
For-profit art schools abruptly close, leave students scrambling
West Loop pop-up museum fuses art and science
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
Peapod Experiential Tent to offer food, fun at Southport Art Festival
More art
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's home released
Chicago festivals guide 2018
Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth
franklyHANK: 'Hamilton,' Natalie Wood, 'Game of Thrones' and 29Rooms
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Boy, 15, shot to death in South Shore
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's home released
Tire crashes into car carrying woman, children on I-94 in Lake Forest
Good Samaritans help CPD officers after serious crash in South Chicago
Zoo accused of painting a donkey, passing it off as a zebra
Show More
Elderly woman held at knifepoint in Park Manor home invasion
Man fatally shot by Lakemoor police ID'd; wanted for Pennsylvania homicide
For-profit art schools abruptly close, leave students scrambling
Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth
Sources: Cubs acquire lefty Cole Hamels in trade with Rangers
More News