3 action movies to catch in Chicago theaters right now

In the mood for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.Here are the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."You can catch it at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.)and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 67 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Uri" is well worth a watch.It's screening at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."It's screening at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets