3 action movies to catch in Chicago theaters right now

Here are the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Uri
Following the rogue terrorist attacks at Uri Army Base camp in Kashmir, India, troops take the fight to the enemy, in their most successful covert operation to date, with the one and only one objective of avenging their fallen heroes.
With a 67 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Uri" is well worth a watch.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
