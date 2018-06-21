3 awesome weekend events in Chicago, for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Open Art Party at Curate|Supply Creative Space
Obsessed with art, music, fashion and creative culture? Then head over to Curate|Supply Creative Space for an immersive Friday evening, mingling with like-minded locals.
When: Friday, June 22, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Curate|Supply Creative Space, 1821 W. Hubbard St.
Admission: $20
Taco eating contest at Zombie Taco
Taco fiends won't want to miss the annual taco eating contest at Zombie Taco this Saturday afternoon. There's still time to sign up to compete for free tacos for one year. Or, spare your digestive system and simply watch, admission-free.
When: Saturday, June 23, 12-2 p.m.
Where: Zombie Taco, 530 N. LaSalle Drive
Admission: $15 for contestants; free for spectators
Beer Garden Bear Hunt with Mr. Dave at Tavern at Little Fort
Bring the entire family down to Tavern at Little Fort for an engaging show by children's music performer Mr. Dave. Kiddies will be invited to shake, stomp, clap, wiggle and dance throughout the 40-minute performance.
When: Sunday, June 24, 11-11:40 a.m.
Where: Tavern at Little Fort, 4128 N. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: $12/person; children age 12 months and under free
