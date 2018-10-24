3 budget-friendly concerts to enjoy in Chicago this week

Pond with Purr at Thalia Hall

Anna Burch, Fred Thomas and Common Holly at The Empty Bottle

Low Cut Connie and Ruby Boots at The Empty Bottle

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Chicago this week, all clocking in at $20 or less per person.---Psychedelic rock band Pond comes to Chicago to put on an energetic performance. After numerous albums and tours around the world, music aficionados will appreciate this enthralling live show. The Australian band's latest album, "The Weather," was released in 2017.Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$20 floor; $25 seated balconyAnna Burch will make her debut headline appearance at the Empty Bottle after performing two opening spots earlier this year. Expect a solo performance of complex pop. Joining her will be friend Fred Thomas of Saturday Looks Good To Me, and Common Holly, who packages a folk music framework with textured, electronic-acoustic production.Friday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$12Called a phenomenon by The New York Times, Low Cut Connie has a reputation of exciting live rock shows and encourages its listeners to feel their feelings, sadness, love and wildness. Joining Low Cut Connie is Ruby Roots, a Nashville-based, Australian-born artist who left home at age 14 and continues her nomadic streak today. This show is for those 21 years and older.Sunday, Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$15