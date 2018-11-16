3 budget-friendly live shows to enjoy in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Four Fists, Angel Davanport and DJ RTC at The Empty Bottle
Tonight: Get your groove on at The Empty Bottle. Working together as Four fists, Minneapolis' P.O.S and Astronautalis will offer its special blend of hip-hop and indie-punk. They'll be joined by Minneapolis-based rapper Angel Davanport and "Chicago's Renaissance man" DJ RTC for a show is a marrying hip-hop, indie and rap music.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 6 a.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Nicole Moudaber at The MID
Expect a mashup of house and techno sounds as Nicole Moudaber takes the stage at The Mid. The London-based DJ is known for her parties in the Middle East. She'll be teaming with Chicago's Hiroko and Pershun, a percussionist and beatboxer DJ.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 4 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $18.75-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Sea and Cake at The Empty Bottle
This Saturday, The Empty Bottle welcomes back The Sea and Cake. Expect to hear familiar songs from the jazzy indie rock band's two decades of work, as well as new pieces from the group's lastest album, "Any Day," which arrived after a six-year absence.
Also catch Gia Margaret's mix of bedroom-pop and lo-fi folk music. The local songwriter and producer will also perform new songs from her latest album, "There's Always Glimmer."
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets