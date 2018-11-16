ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 budget-friendly live shows to enjoy in Chicago this weekend

The Empty Bottle. | Photos: Liz A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? From a fusion of hip-hop, indie and rap, to a taste of bedroom-pop, here are three music events to check out in Chicago -- for $20 or less.

Four Fists, Angel Davanport and DJ RTC at The Empty Bottle





Tonight: Get your groove on at The Empty Bottle. Working together as Four fists, Minneapolis' P.O.S and Astronautalis will offer its special blend of hip-hop and indie-punk. They'll be joined by Minneapolis-based rapper Angel Davanport and "Chicago's Renaissance man" DJ RTC for a show is a marrying hip-hop, indie and rap music.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 6 a.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $20
Nicole Moudaber at The MID





Expect a mashup of house and techno sounds as Nicole Moudaber takes the stage at The Mid. The London-based DJ is known for her parties in the Middle East. She'll be teaming with Chicago's Hiroko and Pershun, a percussionist and beatboxer DJ.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 4 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $18.75-$20
The Sea and Cake at The Empty Bottle




This Saturday, The Empty Bottle welcomes back The Sea and Cake. Expect to hear familiar songs from the jazzy indie rock band's two decades of work, as well as new pieces from the group's lastest album, "Any Day," which arrived after a six-year absence.

Also catch Gia Margaret's mix of bedroom-pop and lo-fi folk music. The local songwriter and producer will also perform new songs from her latest album, "There's Always Glimmer."

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $20
