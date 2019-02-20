ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 charitable ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

By Hoodline
From a talent show by Yelp to a volunteer expo, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Yelp Cares Talent Show





Avid Yelpers: Head to a talent show tonight at Emporium. It will showcase Yelployees and their talents, and proceeds will go to the winner's charity of choice.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Davefest: A comedy show benefiting the David Carl Guastella Scholarship Foundation





Don't miss the first annual Davefest this Wednesday at Empty Bottle. This event promises an entertaining night featuring two comics and three musical acts. All proceeds will go to the David Carl Guastella Scholarship Foundation, named in memoriam for a teacher, rapper and rising star on Chicago's comedy scene.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Chicago Volunteer Expo




Lastly, if community service is your thing, this Sunday's Chicago Volunteer Expo is the place to be. Whether you're passionate about the environment or the arts, step inside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and find your match among more than 100 nonprofits. Donate a canned good or create cards to uplift children's spirits.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
