3 charitable ways to enjoy your week in Chicago

Yelp Cares Talent Show
Avid Yelpers: Head to a talent show tonight at Emporium. It will showcase Yelployees and their talents, and proceeds will go to the winner's charity of choice.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Davefest: A comedy show benefiting the David Carl Guastella Scholarship Foundation
Don't miss the first annual Davefest this Wednesday at Empty Bottle. This event promises an entertaining night featuring two comics and three musical acts. All proceeds will go to the David Carl Guastella Scholarship Foundation, named in memoriam for a teacher, rapper and rising star on Chicago's comedy scene.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2019 Chicago Volunteer Expo
Lastly, if community service is your thing, this Sunday's Chicago Volunteer Expo is the place to be. Whether you're passionate about the environment or the arts, step inside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and find your match among more than 100 nonprofits. Donate a canned good or create cards to uplift children's spirits.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
