ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 Chicagoans participate in 'Jeopardy!' All-Star Draft

EMBED </>More Videos

Three Chicagoans took part in the "Jeopardy" All-Star Draft Saturday.

18 former "Jeopardy!" winners participated in an All-Star Draft Saturday.

Six captains chose from a pool of 12 contestants. A member of each team will square off in a tournament, which will air on ABC7 in February.

Three of the contestants hail from Chicago. They said the city itself can train great "Jeopardy!" contestants.

Contestant Seth Wilson said the large amount of pub trivia and pub quizzing available in Chicago help produce competitive players.

"Jeopardy" airs Monday through Friday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7 before Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjeopardy
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Next on Windy City LIVE
Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baby boy dead after West Englewood house fire
1 killed, 13 wounded Saturday in city shootings
Driver swerves into building after shots fired on Near North Side
Van crashes into Harvey firehouse
Man in critical condition after Uptown stabbing
HopCat celebrates Hoptoberfest in Lincoln Park
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hid memento of couple's first date in wedding outfit
Blindness won't stop high school running back Adonis Watt
Show More
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
Attorneys return to court Monday over Stormy Daniels agreement
Daily Herald: Prototype robot hard at work mowing Lake Zurich High School fields
More News