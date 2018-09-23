3 Chicagoans participate in 'Jeopardy!' All-Star Draft

18 former "Jeopardy!" winners participated in an All-Star Draft Saturday.Six captains chose from a pool of 12 contestants. A member of each team will square off in a tournament, which will air on ABC7 in February.Three of the contestants hail from Chicago. They said the city itself can train great "Jeopardy!" contestants.Contestant Seth Wilson said the large amount of pub trivia and pub quizzing available in Chicago help produce competitive players."Jeopardy" airs Monday through Friday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC7 before Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.