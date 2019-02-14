3 cool music events in Chicago this weekend

From an afterparty show featuring Grouper to a North Carolina duo at Thalia Hall, there's plenty of fun music events to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Midwinter Afterparty featuring Grouper / Matchess at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
After Midwinter, head to this 18-and-over afterparty show featuring Grouper at the White City Ballroom. Hailing from the Bay Area, Liz Harris came out with a breakthrough album Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill in 2008 that put her on the map. A weeklong retreat in Wyoming has inspired the latest chapter of her work--a set of intimate songs on new release Grid of Points.
When: Friday, Feb.15, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 a.m.
Where: White City Ballroom, Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: $30
Silent Party Chicago "Juke Jam" at The Promontory
It's a rave shindig with a modern twist. Urban Fete brings Silent Party Chicago to the Promontory this Friday. Get free wireless headphones and with the flip of a switch, listen to up to DJs and adjust the volume whenever you want.
When: Friday, February 15, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $15 (Early Bird). More ticket options available.
Mandolin Orange with Joe Pug at Thalia Hall
Don't miss Mandolin Orange--comprised of Emily Marlin and Andrew Frantz--this Sunday at Thalia Hall. Hailing from North Carolina, this duo just dropped Tides of A Teardrop in February and its Saturday show has already sold out.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.- Monday, Feb. 18, 6 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $26 (General Admission)
