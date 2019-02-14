3 cool music events in Chicago this weekend

Midwinter Afterparty featuring Grouper / Matchess at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

3 ways to make the most of your week in ChicagoFrom an afterparty show featuring Grouper to a North Carolina duo at Thalia Hall, there's plenty of fun music events to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.After Midwinter, head to this 18-and-over afterparty show featuring Grouper at the White City Ballroom. Hailing from the Bay Area, Liz Harris came out with a breakthrough albumin 2008 that put her on the map. A weeklong retreat in Wyoming has inspired the latest chapter of her work--a set of intimate songs on new releaseFriday, Feb.15, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 a.m.White City Ballroom, Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave.$30It's a rave shindig with a modern twist. Urban Fete brings Silent Party Chicago to the Promontory this Friday. Get free wireless headphones and with the flip of a switch, listen to up to DJs and adjust the volume whenever you want.Friday, February 15, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$15 (Early Bird). More ticket options available.Don't miss Mandolin Orange--comprised of Emily Marlin and Andrew Frantz--this Sunday at Thalia Hall. Hailing from North Carolina, this duo just droppedin February and its Saturday show has already sold out.Sunday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.- Monday, Feb. 18, 6 a.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$26 (General Admission)