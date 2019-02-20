ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 diverse arts events in Chicago this week

Photo: Krys Alex/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Chicago this week, from a play depicting one young woman's battle with personal and national tragedy to a table-side magic show.

Stage Production: 'Still, Now' by Katie Bender





Be moved by this student production of "Still, Now." Running tonight through Saturday evening at Columbia College, the story centers on a dancer named Annie who witnessed the collapse of the Twin Towers. The play follows her journey to learn butoh dance in Japan through a stage-four cancer diagnosis and beyond.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College Chicago, 72 E. 11th St., Sheldon Patinkin Studio
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Film Screening: '#Hiplet: Because We Can' by Addison Wright





Come out for a night of film, contemporary dance and conversation this Thursday at The Annex. In honor of Black History Month, The Annex is hosting the first screening of the film "#Hiplet: Because We Can," starring Homer Hans Bryant Chicago, who founded the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center and pioneered hiplet, a new dance style that combines techniques from ballet and hip-hop.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Annex, 1620 W. Chicago Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Cabinet of Curiosities' at Chicago Magic Lounge





Last but not least, don't miss the "Magic Cabaret" creator David Parr perform table-side tricks tonight at The Chicago Music Lounge. Expect food and drinks from the bar and plenty of laughs from the show.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St.
Price: $17.50 (regularly $35)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
