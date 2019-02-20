3 diverse arts events in Chicago this week

Stage Production: 'Still, Now' by Katie Bender

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Chicago this week, from a play depicting one young woman's battle with personal and national tragedy to a table-side magic show.---Be moved by this student production of "Still, Now." Running tonight through Saturday evening at Columbia College, the story centers on a dancer named Annie who witnessed the collapse of the Twin Towers. The play follows her journey to learn butoh dance in Japan through a stage-four cancer diagnosis and beyond.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m.Columbia College Chicago, 72 E. 11th St., Sheldon Patinkin StudioFreeCome out for a night of film, contemporary dance and conversation this Thursday at The Annex. In honor of Black History Month, The Annex is hosting the first screening of the film "#Hiplet: Because We Can," starring Homer Hans Bryant Chicago, who founded the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center and pioneered hiplet, a new dance style that combines techniques from ballet and hip-hop.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.The Annex, 1620 W. Chicago Ave.FreeLast but not least, don't miss the "Magic Cabaret" creator David Parr perform table-side tricks tonight at The Chicago Music Lounge. Expect food and drinks from the bar and plenty of laughs from the show.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St.$17.50 (regularly $35)