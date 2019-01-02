ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events to check out in Chicago this week

Photo: Marcela Laskoski/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a glow yoga class to a concert for children, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Afro Fusion First Party in Hyde Park 2019





Afro Fusion is an event to offer music from various DJs around the world. DJs will play different genres, from hip-hop to reggae to R&B and more. DJ Dee Money, DJ Three K, DJ Bonsu and DJ Matrix will perform.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $15-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

GlowFlow Yoga





This is a glow yoga class, featuring glow sticks instead of full lighting. All are welcome, regardless of yoga experience. Attendees must bring their own mats and water.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo - Regenstein Small Mammal Reptile House, 2001 N. Clark St.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Music of Bob Marley for Kids





The Rock and Roll Playhouse will be hosting a Bob Marley themed event for children and families. The family concert series allows children to dance and listen to music while playing games and learning about rock and roll.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala will headline Coachella 2019
Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Mayor declares Thursday 'Tracy Butler Day' in honor of her 25 years at ABC7
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
'Rambling' note found in striking car in fatal crash; driver stabbed 10 times
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
15-year-old girl charged with murder after baby found in dumpster
Show More
Idaho woman under investigation in disappearance of Colorado mother: ABC News
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Thursday
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
More News