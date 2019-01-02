3 events to check out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Afro Fusion First Party in Hyde Park 2019
Afro Fusion is an event to offer music from various DJs around the world. DJs will play different genres, from hip-hop to reggae to R&B and more. DJ Dee Money, DJ Three K, DJ Bonsu and DJ Matrix will perform.
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $15-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
GlowFlow Yoga
This is a glow yoga class, featuring glow sticks instead of full lighting. All are welcome, regardless of yoga experience. Attendees must bring their own mats and water.
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo - Regenstein Small Mammal Reptile House, 2001 N. Clark St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Music of Bob Marley for Kids
The Rock and Roll Playhouse will be hosting a Bob Marley themed event for children and families. The family concert series allows children to dance and listen to music while playing games and learning about rock and roll.
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets