3 events to check out in Chicago this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a glow yoga class to a concert for children, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Afro Fusion is an event to offer music from various DJs around the world. DJs will play different genres, from hip-hop to reggae to R&B and more. DJ Dee Money, DJ Three K, DJ Bonsu and DJ Matrix will perform.Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$15-$30This is a glow yoga class, featuring glow sticks instead of full lighting. All are welcome, regardless of yoga experience. Attendees must bring their own mats and water.Sunday, Jan. 6, 9-10 a.m.Lincoln Park Zoo - Regenstein Small Mammal Reptile House, 2001 N. Clark St.$25The Rock and Roll Playhouse will be hosting a Bob Marley themed event for children and families. The family concert series allows children to dance and listen to music while playing games and learning about rock and roll.Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$15