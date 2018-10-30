3 events worth checking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Conversation with former Philadelphia mayor Michael A. Nutter
Come hear former Philadelphia mayor Michael A. Nutter talk about effective public policy in one of the largest cities in America. Nutter will touch on everything from his triumphs and challenges in office, to inequality and crime to drinkable water, sports and hurricanes.
Nutter, author of the book Mayor: The Best Job in Politics, and was elected the 98th mayor of his hometown in 2008. Since leaving public service, he's focused on public policy and civic life and currently serves as a senior fellow and advisor to the dean at Harris University.
When: Thursday, November 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Ida Noyes Hall, Third Floor Theatre, 1212 E. 59th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fall Wine Stroll 2018
There's still time to join more than 40 businesses for a rain-or-shine, wine-infused get together in Lincoln Square. Tickets are still available to join Route B, which visits Augusta Food and Wine, An Urban General Store, Savory Spice Shop and more neighborhood retailers. Along the way, at least 25 different red and white wines will be paired with hors d'oeurves from participating local restaurants.
When: Thursday, November 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Square Ravenswood
Admission: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Tribute to Mac Miller
After the surprising death of pop and hip-hop icon Mac Miller earlier this year, come join fellow fans at this free event celebrating Miller's life and music.
The event, hosted by Radio Rejekts, will feature Chicago's Austin Fillmore, who's music meld a variety of genres, including hip-hop, rap, R&B and rock genres.
When: Friday, November 2, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free; donations encouraged
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets