ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events worth checking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Emporium Wicker Park/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From political discourse with a former mayor to a concert dedicated to the late Mac Miller, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

---

Conversation with former Philadelphia mayor Michael A. Nutter





Come hear former Philadelphia mayor Michael A. Nutter talk about effective public policy in one of the largest cities in America. Nutter will touch on everything from his triumphs and challenges in office, to inequality and crime to drinkable water, sports and hurricanes.

Nutter, author of the book Mayor: The Best Job in Politics, and was elected the 98th mayor of his hometown in 2008. Since leaving public service, he's focused on public policy and civic life and currently serves as a senior fellow and advisor to the dean at Harris University.

When: Thursday, November 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Ida Noyes Hall, Third Floor Theatre, 1212 E. 59th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall Wine Stroll 2018





There's still time to join more than 40 businesses for a rain-or-shine, wine-infused get together in Lincoln Square. Tickets are still available to join Route B, which visits Augusta Food and Wine, An Urban General Store, Savory Spice Shop and more neighborhood retailers. Along the way, at least 25 different red and white wines will be paired with hors d'oeurves from participating local restaurants.

When: Thursday, November 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Square Ravenswood
Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tribute to Mac Miller





After the surprising death of pop and hip-hop icon Mac Miller earlier this year, come join fellow fans at this free event celebrating Miller's life and music.

The event, hosted by Radio Rejekts, will feature Chicago's Austin Fillmore, who's music meld a variety of genres, including hip-hop, rap, R&B and rock genres.

When: Friday, November 2, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free; donations encouraged

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
