3 events worth checking out in Evanston this week

Warren Zevon Tribute

Command Line: Introduction Workshop

Tony Lucca w/ Todd Kessler

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a Warren Zevon tribute to an introductory workshop on using the command line, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---This is a tribute show to 1970s musician Warren Zevon. Enjoy local rock and jazz musicians performing rock songs from the artist. Doors open at 6:30.Wednesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$15 (GA Limited Seating)Instructor Jenni Harman will teach this introduction workshop on using the command line. Learn how to navigate a file system, list information about files and directories, create files, copy or delete files and more.Thursday, Jan. 24, 2-3:30 p.m.Mudd Library, Large Classroom 2210, 2233 Tech DriveFreeTony Lucca is a rock and folk singer/songwriter. The Indie artist was on the second season of TV show, "The Voice." He has performed with Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles and more.Thursday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.$15 (GA Limited Seating); $25 (Reserved Table Seat)