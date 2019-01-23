3 events worth checking out in Evanston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Warren Zevon Tribute
This is a tribute show to 1970s musician Warren Zevon. Enjoy local rock and jazz musicians performing rock songs from the artist. Doors open at 6:30.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15 (GA Limited Seating)
Command Line: Introduction Workshop
Instructor Jenni Harman will teach this introduction workshop on using the command line. Learn how to navigate a file system, list information about files and directories, create files, copy or delete files and more.
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Mudd Library, Large Classroom 2210, 2233 Tech Drive
Admission: Free
Tony Lucca w/ Todd Kessler
Tony Lucca is a rock and folk singer/songwriter. The Indie artist was on the second season of TV show, "The Voice." He has performed with Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles and more.
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15 (GA Limited Seating); $25 (Reserved Table Seat)
