ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 fun and affordable comedy shows in Chicago this week

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

From a free performance by an improv troupe to a discounted improv battle, here are comedy events to keep you laughing this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Devil's Daughter at iO Theater





If you're looking to start off your week with a free laugh, grab complimentary tickets to see the improv troupe Devil's Daughter tonight at iO Theater. Performing in a structure known as the Harold, the show features a "feedback loop of intertwined scenes and bits" that will build into one big finish.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 10:30 p.m.
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: Free (regularly $5)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Comedians You Should Know' at Timothy O'Toole's





If you're looking to relax after a busy holiday season, check out a showcase-style stand-up comedy show Wednesday night at Timothy O'Toole's.

The 21-and-over show features a different lineup every week. The show, which originated more than a decade ago, has produced more than 20 comedy albums, according to its website.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Timothy O'Toole's, 622 N. Fairbanks Court
Price: $4 (regularly $8)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Original Improv Gladiators' at





Watch comics battle it out as the 31st season of "The Original Improv Gladiators" kicks off this Friday night. The show mixes elements of "American Gladiators," "American Idol" and the improvisational style of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

More than 180 teams and 700 improvisers have since competed in the show, according to its website.

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $7.50 (regularly $15)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Top charity events in Chicago this week
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots attempted robber in Fernwood, police say
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies after getting crowns
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
Man shot to death in Dolton
Woman, 84, knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say
Show More
Man arrested in deadly CA bowling alley shooting
Man charged in killing of dad camping with young daughters
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Explore the top 5 soul food spots in Chicago
Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview
More News