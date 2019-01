3 fun and affordable comedy shows in Chicago this week

Devil's Daughter at iO Theater

'Comedians You Should Know' at Timothy O'Toole's

'The Original Improv Gladiators' at

Looking to get some laughs?From a free performance by an improv troupe to a discounted improv battle, here are comedy events to keep you laughing this week.---If you're looking to start off your week with a free laugh, grab complimentary tickets to see the improv troupe Devil's Daughter tonight at iO Theater. Performing in a structure known as the Harold, the show features a "feedback loop of intertwined scenes and bits" that will build into one big finish.Tuesday, Jan. 8, 10:30 p.m.iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.Free (regularly $5)If you're looking to relax after a busy holiday season, check out a showcase-style stand-up comedy show Wednesday night at Timothy O'Toole's.The 21-and-over show features a different lineup every week. The show, which originated more than a decade ago, has produced more than 20 comedy albums, according to its website Wednesday, Jan. 9, 9:30 p.m.Timothy O'Toole's, 622 N. Fairbanks Court$4 (regularly $8)Watch comics battle it out as the 31st season of "The Original Improv Gladiators" kicks off this Friday night. The show mixes elements of "American Gladiators," "American Idol" and the improvisational style of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"More than 180 teams and 700 improvisers have since competed in the show, according to its website Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.$7.50 (regularly $15)