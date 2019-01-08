3 fun and affordable comedy shows in Chicago this week

From a free performance by an improv troupe to a discounted improv battle, here are comedy events to keep you laughing this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Devil's Daughter at iO Theater
If you're looking to start off your week with a free laugh, grab complimentary tickets to see the improv troupe Devil's Daughter tonight at iO Theater. Performing in a structure known as the Harold, the show features a "feedback loop of intertwined scenes and bits" that will build into one big finish.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 10:30 p.m.
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: Free (regularly $5)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Comedians You Should Know' at Timothy O'Toole's
If you're looking to relax after a busy holiday season, check out a showcase-style stand-up comedy show Wednesday night at Timothy O'Toole's.
The 21-and-over show features a different lineup every week. The show, which originated more than a decade ago, has produced more than 20 comedy albums, according to its website.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Timothy O'Toole's, 622 N. Fairbanks Court
Price: $4 (regularly $8)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Original Improv Gladiators' at
Watch comics battle it out as the 31st season of "The Original Improv Gladiators" kicks off this Friday night. The show mixes elements of "American Gladiators," "American Idol" and the improvisational style of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"
More than 180 teams and 700 improvisers have since competed in the show, according to its website.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $7.50 (regularly $15)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets