3 great writing events in Chicago this week

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?When it comes to writing culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a meet-the-author event to live conversation with Chance the Rapper on storytelling. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---If you haven't checked out the American Writers Museum yet, hear author Samira Ahmed read from her debut novel. The University of Chicago grad's "Love, Hate and Other Filters" centers on a Muslim teen in America coping with typical adolescent pressures and the country's growing Islamaphobia,Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m.American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 2$12If you're got a good story to tell, sign up for this introduction to creative writing at the Story Studio. In eight weeks, expect to learn strategies to get your creative juices flowing, identify elements of a good story and discover characters, real or imagined, to populate your own stories.Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.4043 N. Ravenswood, Suite 222$445If you're a creative, come out and hear two Grammy award-winning artists in conversation. This event, presented by Creative Minds, features Chance the Rapper and soprano Renee Fleming onstage discussing the art of storytelling. A portion of ticket sales will support Chance the Rapper's foundation, SocialWorks.Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker Drive$55