3 great writing events in Chicago this week

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?

When it comes to writing culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a meet-the-author event to live conversation with Chance the Rapper on storytelling. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Samira Ahmed: Love, Hate, & Other Filters





If you haven't checked out the American Writers Museum yet, hear author Samira Ahmed read from her debut novel. The University of Chicago grad's "Love, Hate and Other Filters" centers on a Muslim teen in America coping with typical adolescent pressures and the country's growing Islamaphobia,

When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 2
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Creative Writing Essentials





If you're got a good story to tell, sign up for this introduction to creative writing at the Story Studio. In eight weeks, expect to learn strategies to get your creative juices flowing, identify elements of a good story and discover characters, real or imagined, to populate your own stories.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4043 N. Ravenswood, Suite 222
Price: $445

Click here for more details, and to signup

Creative Minds Talks presents "The Art of Storytelling" Featuring Chance the Rapper and Renee Fleming





If you're a creative, come out and hear two Grammy award-winning artists in conversation. This event, presented by Creative Minds, features Chance the Rapper and soprano Renee Fleming onstage discussing the art of storytelling. A portion of ticket sales will support Chance the Rapper's foundation, SocialWorks.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.
Where: Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker Drive
Price: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
