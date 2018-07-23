3 hot live shows in Chicago this week

Traffick Free Benefit Show at The Empty Bottle

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a benefit concert to a record release party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Rock out this Thursday while supporting a worthy cause: combatting human trafficking. Local nonprofit Traffic Free is hosting a benefit show at The Empty Bottle. The night's featured performers:Thursday, July 26, 8:30 p.m.- Friday, July 27, 6 a.m.Help Negative Scanner celebrate the release of its sophomore LP. The local four-piece post-punk band is known for a sound that exerts tension. At Thalia Hall, the band will offer a special In the Round' performance, in which the audience will encircle the stage and enjoy an intimate experience from a variety of angles.Friday, July 27, 5:30 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 6 a.m.Dive into local music and culture at Toasted Life Summer Fest at The Chop Shop & 1st Ward this Saturday. The festival will feature live performances and DJ sets, a showcase of local vendors, interactive games and more through the early evening.Saturday, July 28, 3-9 p.m.