3 hot live shows in Chicago this week

A performance at Thalia Hall. | Photo: Kevin N./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a benefit concert to a record release party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Traffick Free Benefit Show at The Empty Bottle





Rock out this Thursday while supporting a worthy cause: combatting human trafficking. Local nonprofit Traffic Free is hosting a benefit show at The Empty Bottle. The night's featured performers:
  • Jesse W. Johnson, who plays dark yet "hooky" rock 'n' roll with a tiny twinge of country twang.
  • The Mutts, a keys, bass and drums trio that's been compared to "Tom Waits fronting a garage band" by Time Out Magazine.
  • Impulsive Hearts, a surf pop band that picks up where acts like Dum Dum Girls and Best Coast have left off.
  • And DJ Mykol, whose skillful sets fuse hip-hop with the latest and greatest hits.


When: Thursday, July 26, 8:30 p.m.- Friday, July 27, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Negative Scanner at Thalia Hall





Help Negative Scanner celebrate the release of its sophomore LP. The local four-piece post-punk band is known for a sound that exerts tension. At Thalia Hall, the band will offer a special In the Round' performance, in which the audience will encircle the stage and enjoy an intimate experience from a variety of angles.

When: Friday, July 27, 5:30 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Toasted Life Summer Fest





Dive into local music and culture at Toasted Life Summer Fest at The Chop Shop & 1st Ward this Saturday. The festival will feature live performances and DJ sets, a showcase of local vendors, interactive games and more through the early evening.

When: Saturday, July 28, 3-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
